JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.2 %

JBLU opened at $6.64 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

