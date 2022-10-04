Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Jetfuel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $34,467.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be bought for about $21.56 or 0.00107210 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Jetfuel Finance

Jetfuel Finance’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s total supply is 123,867 coins. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance/vaults. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

