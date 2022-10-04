Jetfuel Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34,467.00 (FUEL)

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.56 or 0.00107199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetfuel Finance has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $34,467.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetfuel Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Profile

Jetfuel Finance was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s total supply is 123,867 coins. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetfuel Finance’s official website is jetfuel.finance/vaults.

Buying and Selling Jetfuel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetfuel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetfuel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetfuel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.