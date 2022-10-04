JMP Securities Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $115.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lennar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Lennar by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after buying an additional 300,008 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

