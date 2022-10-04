Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after acquiring an additional 820,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

