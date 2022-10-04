Joule Financial LLC Invests $457,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 81,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 243,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,587,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $120.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.