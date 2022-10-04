JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Holdings Cut by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,857,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,088,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 420,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,769 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 228,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 88,607 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,813,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $45.77.

