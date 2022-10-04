JulSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $267,068.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities.Telegram”

