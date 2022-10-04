junca Cash (JCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37,022.00

junca Cash (JCC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. junca Cash has a total market capitalization of $27.79 million and approximately $37,022.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, junca Cash has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One junca Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

junca Cash Profile

junca Cash was first traded on June 27th, 2020. junca Cash’s total supply is 129,983,199 coins. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for junca Cash is junca-cash.world/#.

junca Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The junca platform provides fintech and crypto services to enable domestic and overseas remittances, exchanges and payments at ATMs, cards, wallet services, etc., and realizes lower fees. Junca Cash is the key currency of junca platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as junca Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire junca Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase junca Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

