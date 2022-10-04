Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) versus Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Head-To-Head Survey

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -438.51% -152.31% -133.92% Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Olaplex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 5.38 -$28.10 million N/A N/A Olaplex $598.36 million 10.83 $220.78 million $0.40 24.95

Analyst Recommendations

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jupiter Wellness and Olaplex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92

Olaplex has a consensus target price of $25.88, suggesting a potential upside of 159.36%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olaplex beats Jupiter Wellness on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Wellness

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.