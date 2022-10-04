K-Tune Price Down 5% Over Last Week (KTT)

K-Tune (KTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. K-Tune has a total market cap of $37.16 million and $136,232.00 worth of K-Tune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, K-Tune has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One K-Tune coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

K-Tune Coin Profile

K-Tune’s genesis date was June 18th, 2019. K-Tune’s total supply is 4,636,884,999 coins. The official website for K-Tune is www.k-tune.org. K-Tune’s official Twitter account is @KTuneofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling K-Tune

According to CryptoCompare, “K-Tune is a platform as well as a community for musicians all over the world to collaborate and freely express themselves. It is a gateway to becoming a K-Pop producer.K-Tune aims to bring musical talents together for an exciting and profitable music-making endeavor.Arena is an open market where all users can sell their work – track, topline, instrument arrangements, lyrics and so on. Furthermore, users are at liberty to set their own price and control licensing rights. On Arena, once a user buys content from another user, she can freely use it to complete her song.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K-Tune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K-Tune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K-Tune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

