K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

K3 Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of K3C opened at GBX 268 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.99 million and a P/E ratio of 2,083.33. K3 Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 205 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 445.70 ($5.39).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About K3 Capital Group

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

Featured Stories

