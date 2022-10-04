Kadena 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.53 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00007023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $279.44 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 198,047,245 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official website is www.kadena.io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

