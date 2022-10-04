Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 15,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 19.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $385,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

