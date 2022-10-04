Kava Trading 1% Lower This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Kava has a total market cap of $438.31 million and $17.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00007857 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00085740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00030449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002309 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 275,837,447 coins and its circulating supply is 126,173,413 coins. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

