KCCPAD Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KCCPAD has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $140,752.81 and $9.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004528 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00043064 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.84 or 0.01598592 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00030196 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

