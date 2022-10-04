Keanu Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (KEANU)

Keanu Inu (KEANU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Keanu Inu has a market capitalization of $564,787.00 and approximately $9,932.00 worth of Keanu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keanu Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keanu Inu has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Keanu Inu Profile

Keanu Inu launched on May 9th, 2021. Keanu Inu’s total supply is 52,488,742,099,401,800 coins. The Reddit community for Keanu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/keanuInu. Keanu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKeanu.

Buying and Selling Keanu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Keanu Inu ($KEANU) is a fully decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency, owned in whole by its community with instant rewards for holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keanu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keanu Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keanu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

