Keep3rV1 Reaches One Day Volume of $3.01 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $44.14 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $101.16 or 0.00507077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 was first traded on October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 436,317 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.Contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

