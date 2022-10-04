Keisuke Inu ($KEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $536,536.00

Keisuke Inu ($KEI) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Keisuke Inu has traded up 159.6% against the U.S. dollar. Keisuke Inu has a total market capitalization of $536,536.00 and approximately $51,675.00 worth of Keisuke Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keisuke Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Keisuke Inu Coin Profile

Keisuke Inu was first traded on May 20th, 2021. Keisuke Inu’s total supply is 40,584,194,104,470,400 coins. The official website for Keisuke Inu is keisukeinu.finance. Keisuke Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKeisuke and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keisuke Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keisuke Inu (KEI) is a community-driven decentralized cryptocurrency with automatic staking on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keisuke Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keisuke Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keisuke Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

