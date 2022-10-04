KeyFi Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $185,407.12 and $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. KeyFi’s total supply is 8,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,262 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. KeyFi’s official website is keyfi.com. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey.The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

