KickPad 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28,615.00 (KPAD)

KickPad (KPAD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. KickPad has a market capitalization of $287,502.00 and $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickPad has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KickPad coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KickPad Profile

KickPad’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 coins. KickPad’s official website is thekickpad.com. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KickPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPAD is a decentralized presale- and IDO platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project aims to address the current problems plaguing DeFi – making it a safer endeavor for everyone to engage with. The platform is built to make it easy for promising projects to launch on Binance Smart Chain to engage in trustless token sales and efficiently lock liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

