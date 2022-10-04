KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $802,275.37

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, KickToken has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $802,275.37 and $162,868.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,794,738 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Kick is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEM platform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. Kick can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. Telegram | Facebook | Youtube | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

