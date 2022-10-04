Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 388,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of KE opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.34. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4,228.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,121,000 after buying an additional 1,469,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,759,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 146,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.