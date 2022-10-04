Kingfisher plc (KGFHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on November 17th

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Kingfisher has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KGFHY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.67.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

