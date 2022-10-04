KingMoney Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million (KIM)

KingMoney (KIM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One KingMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.74 or 0.00063360 BTC on major exchanges. KingMoney has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KingMoney has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KingMoney

KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @ABkingmoney. KingMoney’s official website is kingmoney.io.

KingMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney is a digital currency developed trying to operate in ease transport of value in a network marketing industry. These activities include the creation of a transferable value in a network as a replacement for the money of goods or commission of work conducted on the network. The system contributes to the development of the network marketing industry among political borders by reducing the bureaucracy of transferring money between countries, organizations, firms, etc. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KingMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

