KIWIGO (KGO) Tops One Day Volume of $16,385.00

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. KIWIGO has a market cap of $10.72 million and $16,385.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KIWIGO (CRYPTO:KGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for KIWIGO is https://reddit.com/r/kgocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. KIWIGO’s official website is www.kiwigo.app.

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

According to CryptoCompare, “Kiwipay is a peer-to-peer payment based on blockchain with the KiwiGo app at its back, which supports network growth through rewards for cryptocurrency. Kiwipay combines rideshare industry concepts with the technological advantages of a blockchain.”

