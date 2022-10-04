KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.07.
KNBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KnowBe4 news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,897,155.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $204,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,266 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.09, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.18. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $29.50.
KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
KnowBe4 Company Profile
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
