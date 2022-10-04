Koinos Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (KOIN)

Koinos (KOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Koinos has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Koinos has a total market capitalization of $31.72 million and approximately $22,297.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Koinos coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Koinos

Koinos’ launch date was October 13th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,591,378 coins. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. Koinos’ official website is koinos.io.

Buying and Selling Koinos

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability.Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible.”

