Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 2,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 20,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kontrol Technologies from $3.74 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.01.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

