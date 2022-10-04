Kryll Market Capitalization Tops $18.33 Million (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 1% against the dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $18.33 million and $233,121.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kryll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

