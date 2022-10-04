KStarCoin (KSC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.29 Million

KStarCoin (KSC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, KStarCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One KStarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. KStarCoin has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $877,368.00 worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KStarCoin

KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KStarCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KStarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KStarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

