KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Hits $9.16 on Exchanges

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for about $9.16 or 0.00045293 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $2.81 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,224,483 coins and its circulating supply is 97,724,483 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com/#.

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

