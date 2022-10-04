Kuma Inu Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $107,942.00 (KUMA)

Kuma Inu (KUMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Kuma Inu has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Kuma Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kuma Inu has a total market capitalization of $20.00 million and $107,942.00 worth of Kuma Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kuma Inu Profile

Kuma Inu’s launch date was June 14th, 2021. Kuma Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kuma Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KumaInu. Kuma Inu’s official website is www.kumatoken.com. Kuma Inu’s official Twitter account is @KumaInuOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kuma Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuma Inu ($KUMA) is a community-focused, DeFi cryptocurrency project, consisting of Kuma Breeder, Kuma DEX, and Kuma NFT.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuma Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuma Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuma Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

