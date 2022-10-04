Kusama (KSM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $419.44 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $43.46 or 0.00217849 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $419.44 million and approximately $41.97 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kusama has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

