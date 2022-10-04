Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,621.86

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 222.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $10,621.86 and approximately $181.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001390 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016948 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. Telegram | Discord | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

