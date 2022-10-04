Kylin One Day Trading Volume Tops $294,260.00 (KYL)

Kylin (KYL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Kylin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a market cap of $19.28 million and approximately $294,260.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Kylin is kylin.network. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks.The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network.”

