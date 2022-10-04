L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 0.4 %

FSTR opened at $9.80 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 million, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

Insider Transactions at L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William M. Thalman acquired 3,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,663,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

