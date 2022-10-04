LABS Group Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $15.08 million and approximately $257,316.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s genesis date was March 7th, 2021. LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for LABS Group is labsgroup.io. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Labs is disrupting real estate investments in the largest asset class through the world’s first end to end real estate investment ecosystem by fractionalizing real estate investments. Powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.