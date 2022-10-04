Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $389.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.57. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.05.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

