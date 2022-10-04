Lamb Weston (LW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Lamb Weston has set its FY23 guidance at 2.45-2.85 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

