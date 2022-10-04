Lamb Weston (LW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Lamb Weston has set its FY23 guidance at 2.45-2.85 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.