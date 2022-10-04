Lambda 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $445,553.00 (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $445,553.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars.

