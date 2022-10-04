Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0017

Lambda (LAMB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $445,553.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

