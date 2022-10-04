Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $31,480.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CavatCoin (CVTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.