Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives $115.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

LPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 11.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $276,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPI opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

