Latamcash Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (LMCH)

Latamcash (LMCH) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Latamcash has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Latamcash has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $41,060.00 worth of Latamcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Latamcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Latamcash alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Latamcash

Latamcash was first traded on February 15th, 2020. Latamcash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Latamcash’s official message board is t.me/latamcashofficialgroup. Latamcash’s official website is latamcash.io. Latamcash’s official Twitter account is @latamcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Latamcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of LATAM Cash is to provide an integrated crypto financial platform, a crypto bank for deposits, withdraws and loans for its users. LATAM Cash will provide a simple payment platform through mobile, International remittance or exchange, offline payments and crypto invest funds. The platform will also provide blockchain base digital content like games, Webtoon, etc.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Latamcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Latamcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Latamcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Latamcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Latamcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.