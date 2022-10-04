Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,974.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,683 shares of company stock worth $5,705,707. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

LSCC stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

