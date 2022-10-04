LavaSwap Hits One Day Volume of $15,280.00 (LAVA)

LavaSwap (LAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. LavaSwap has a market capitalization of $190,417.00 and approximately $15,280.00 worth of LavaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LavaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LavaSwap has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LavaSwap’s launch date was January 11th, 2021. LavaSwap’s total supply is 125,200,000 coins. The official website for LavaSwap is www.lavaswap.com. LavaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LavaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lava Swap is an interoperable decentralized cross-chain swap protocol powered by Huobi Eco Chain.”

