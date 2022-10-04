Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

