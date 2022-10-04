Lemond (LEMD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,749.00

Lemond (LEMD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Lemond has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lemond has a market cap of $142,900.00 and approximately $11,749.00 worth of Lemond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lemond coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lemond Profile

Lemond’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2021. Lemond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Lemond is www.lemond.money. Lemond’s official Twitter account is @LemondFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lemond

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemond is a decentralized, open-source, autonomous non-custodial liquidity market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lemond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lemond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lemond using one of the exchanges listed above.

