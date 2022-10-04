LEOPARD Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (LEOPARD)

LEOPARD (LEOPARD) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One LEOPARD coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOPARD has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $66,705.00 worth of LEOPARD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LEOPARD has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LEOPARD Profile

LEOPARD launched on April 23rd, 2021. LEOPARD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 coins. LEOPARD’s official Twitter account is @LeopardBsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOPARD is leopardbsc.org.

Buying and Selling LEOPARD

According to CryptoCompare, “Leopard (LEOPARD) is a community token, BEP-20 (Binance Smart Chain) with a project wallet and ecosystem for users to trade cryptocurrencies, stake, swap, buy and sell.Telegram”

